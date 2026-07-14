Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,719 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

Insider Activity

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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