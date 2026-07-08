Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 34,869 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 989.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Vistra were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,709,519,000 after buying an additional 390,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,891,000 after acquiring an additional 432,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.31.

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Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Trending Headlines about Vistra

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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