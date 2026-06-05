Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 10,131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $970.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,012.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,149.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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