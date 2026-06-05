Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 13,385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Article Title

Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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