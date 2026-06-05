Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 59,182 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 59,182 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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