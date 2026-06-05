Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in ARM were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Evercore reduced their price objective on ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $393.12 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $427.99. The stock has a market cap of $415.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,894,829.05. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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