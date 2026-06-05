Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 8,495 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,524 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Fortinet’s momentum profile and strong year-to-date performance, reinforcing the view that the stock is benefiting from sustained demand for cybersecurity and AI-driven security spending. Article Title

Articles highlighted Fortinet’s momentum profile and strong year-to-date performance, reinforcing the view that the stock is benefiting from sustained demand for cybersecurity and AI-driven security spending. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on rising AI-related cyberattacks pointed to higher global security spending, which supports the long-term growth outlook for Fortinet and peers in the cybersecurity space. Article Title

Coverage on rising AI-related cyberattacks pointed to higher global security spending, which supports the long-term growth outlook for Fortinet and peers in the cybersecurity space. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s latest earnings beat remains a key fundamental driver, with the company delivering stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, helping sustain investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Fortinet’s latest earnings beat remains a key fundamental driver, with the company delivering stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, helping sustain investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A transcript on quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity suggests Fortinet is thinking about future threats and strategy, but it does not appear to be an immediate catalyst for the shares. Article Title

A transcript on quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity suggests Fortinet is thinking about future threats and strategy, but it does not appear to be an immediate catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Ken Xie and VP Michael Xie may create some caution, even though the trades were pre-arranged under 10b5-1 plans and involved small percentage reductions in ownership. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Fortinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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