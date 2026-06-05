Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $11.39 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,551 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,473 shares of the software company's stock valued at $361,383,000 after buying an additional 174,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Dbs Bank cut Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $258.42 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average is $282.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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