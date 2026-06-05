Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 155,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $177.02 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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