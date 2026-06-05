Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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