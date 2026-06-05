Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.7%

MU stock opened at $996.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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