Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 7,028 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Vistra were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

VST stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.31. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.24%.

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,900. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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