Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,541 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,757.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,485.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,339.11. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,779.29. The company has a market cap of $691.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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