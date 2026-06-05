Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TXN opened at $305.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $259.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.96. The stock has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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