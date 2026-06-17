Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,709 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,018,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $544.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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