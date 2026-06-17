Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,121 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,121 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.1% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3%

GS stock opened at $1,090.03 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $623.00 and a twelve month high of $1,098.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $966.09 and its 200-day moving average is $914.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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