Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,010 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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