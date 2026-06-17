Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here