Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,184 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,833,653 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $67,662,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,895,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 681,015 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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