Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,897 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Zacks Research cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hasbro's payout ratio is 50.36%.

More Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on Hasbro to $105 from $90 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels.

Argus raised its price target on Hasbro to $105 from $90 and reiterated a rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro unveiled My Little Pony: Forever Friendship , a new animated YouTube series set to premiere in early 2027, adding another way to monetize its valuable intellectual property. Article Title

Hasbro unveiled , a new animated YouTube series set to premiere in early 2027, adding another way to monetize its valuable intellectual property. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro also expanded its licensed toy lineup with new Legend of Zelda , Transformers , and Street Fighter figure reveals, showing ongoing strength in its entertainment-driven product pipeline.

Hasbro also expanded its licensed toy lineup with new , , and figure reveals, showing ongoing strength in its entertainment-driven product pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary about Hasbro’s growth strategy shifting toward “kidults” highlights the company’s effort to broaden its audience, but it is more of a strategic narrative than a near-term catalyst.

Recent commentary about Hasbro’s growth strategy shifting toward “kidults” highlights the company’s effort to broaden its audience, but it is more of a strategic narrative than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be influencing the stock today.

Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be influencing the stock today. Negative Sentiment: A report on Hasbro scaling back parts of its gaming ambitions after a $56 million loss could raise concerns about profitability in its gaming segment, even though some projects remain safe.

A report on Hasbro scaling back parts of its gaming ambitions after a $56 million loss could raise concerns about profitability in its gaming segment, even though some projects remain safe. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly lowered its price target to $111, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat despite the target still being above the current share price.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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