Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 734.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,468 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 700,240 shares of the company's stock worth $57,420,000 after purchasing an additional 177,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $147,748,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,053 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts: Sign Up

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.47 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's payout ratio is -168.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here