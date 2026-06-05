Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,846 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Hasbro were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Hasbro Stock Up 0.4%

Hasbro stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's payout ratio is presently -168.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hasbro from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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