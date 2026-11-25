State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,364,149 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,568,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.55% of Hasbro worth $558,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hasbro by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Marathon Mission Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hasbro Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $124.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 140.60%. The company's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, insider Holly Barbacovi sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $476,369.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,181.20. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Goetter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $343,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,966.48. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,228 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recent Hasbro Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about HAS:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro’s planned 2027 launches of Exodus and Warlock could broaden its digital-gaming business, attract new audiences and create additional growth opportunities. Hasbro's Exodus and Warlock Launches in 2027: Will This Drive Growth?

Hasbro’s planned 2027 launches of Exodus and Warlock could broaden its digital-gaming business, attract new audiences and create additional growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stocks list, a favorable third-party screen that may bolster investor sentiment, though it is not a guarantee of future performance. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Hasbro was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stocks list, a favorable third-party screen that may bolster investor sentiment, though it is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Holiday-season coverage highlights Hasbro’s gaming growth as a competitive strength during the Black Friday toy-shopping period. The article discusses the opportunity but does not provide specific sales forecasts or results. Black Friday's $9.6 Billion Toy Hunt: Can Hasbro and Mattel Cash In?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc. is a global play and entertainment company that develops and sells toys, games and digital experiences, and licenses its brands for consumer products and entertainment. Its portfolio includes Transformers, Play-Doh, Nerf, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers, the company began as a family business before expanding into toys and games. Hasbro serves consumers in markets around the world through its products, licensing partnerships and digital offerings.

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