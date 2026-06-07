Havemeyer Place LP Acquires New Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.2%

XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $622.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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