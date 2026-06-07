Havemeyer Place LP Acquires New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,361 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up approximately 0.6% of Havemeyer Place LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,418 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,921 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,205,597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 8.4%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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