Havemeyer Place LP Acquires Shares of 1,539 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $978,017,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after buying an additional 631,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,485,000 after buying an additional 193,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,184,000 after buying an additional 191,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,557,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $1,067.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $682.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,091.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $885.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $852.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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