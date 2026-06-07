Havemeyer Place LP Buys New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,020,000 after acquiring an additional 157,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,494,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,263,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $162.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total value of $1,910,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12 shares in the company, valued at $2,866.20. The trade was a 99.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $4,976,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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