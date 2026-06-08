Havemeyer Place LP Buys New Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,617 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVE. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dave by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dave by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $258.25 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.87. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $293.90.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dave from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dave

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

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