Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 13,632 ATI Inc. $ATI

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,632 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $177.57 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.01.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,358 shares of company stock worth $18,087,092. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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