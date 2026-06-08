Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 22,951 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,951 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,762 shares of company stock worth $5,937,632 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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