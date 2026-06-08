Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 84,039 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Havemeyer Place LP owned 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 651,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 465,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard M. Haddrill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,390,632.36. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,575.10. This trade represents a 19.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.85.

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Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.0%

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report).

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