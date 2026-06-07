Havemeyer Place LP Invests $1.65 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,611 shares of the technology retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,997 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 155.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,568 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,584 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Best Buy's payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 8,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $515,296.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,572,869.38. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $2,744,473.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,491,294.76. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,381 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,654. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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