Havemeyer Place LP Invests $2.27 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,784 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,902,660 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $400,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,832 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,682 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $204,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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