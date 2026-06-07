Havemeyer Place LP Invests $2.66 Million in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Havemeyer Place LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,471 shares of the company's stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 62,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,996,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

J stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here