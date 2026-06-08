Havemeyer Place LP Invests $901,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 115,384 shares of the company's stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 85,169 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,243 shares of the company's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company's stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 87,285 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,529 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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