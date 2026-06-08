Havemeyer Place LP Invests $919,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,013 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0%

ANET stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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