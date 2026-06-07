Havemeyer Place LP Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 185,188 shares of the company's stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company's stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company's stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company's stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average of $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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