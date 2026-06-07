Havemeyer Place LP Purchases New Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 168,603.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,657.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,190,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 54.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 631,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,909,000 after purchasing an additional 223,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 2,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $961,784.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,652,896.34. This trade represents a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock worth $6,126,597 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corpay Stock Down 2.5%

CPAY stock opened at $348.12 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $367.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.18.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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