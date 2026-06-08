Havemeyer Place LP Purchases Shares of 187,368 Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 187,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 290,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company's stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.77 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 29,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $153,225.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,600.13. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,332. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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