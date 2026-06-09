Havemeyer Place LP Purchases Shares of 7,125 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIS. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 344,482 shares of the company's stock worth $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,493,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius announced it will invest about £1.7 billion to expand its UK AI infrastructure footprint with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London AI R&D/commercial hub. The move signals faster growth in enterprise and regulated-sector AI cloud demand and reinforces the company’s long-term moat. Article Title

Nebius announced it will invest about £1.7 billion to expand its UK AI infrastructure footprint with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London AI R&D/commercial hub. The move signals faster growth in enterprise and regulated-sector AI cloud demand and reinforces the company’s long-term moat. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Nebius to $280 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism around the company’s AI infrastructure growth trajectory. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on Nebius to $280 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism around the company’s AI infrastructure growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted strong Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, and noted that the stock has surged sharply over the past month, suggesting investors are increasingly rewarding Nebius for rapid operating momentum. Article Title

Recent articles highlighted strong Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, and noted that the stock has surged sharply over the past month, suggesting investors are increasingly rewarding Nebius for rapid operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary compared Nebius with other AI names and debated whether the stock is still a good buy after its big run, which may keep sentiment high but also underscores valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Market commentary compared Nebius with other AI names and debated whether the stock is still a good buy after its big run, which may keep sentiment high but also underscores valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: One note flagged elevated short interest and reminded investors that the stock remains expensive on traditional valuation measures, which could add volatility if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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