Havemeyer Place LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,278 shares of the bank's stock worth $778,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 117,518.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205,833 shares of the bank's stock worth $441,755,000 after acquiring an additional 205,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $140,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 77,814 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,088 shares of the bank's stock worth $164,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,375.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Citizens BancShares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2,154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered First Citizens BancShares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,215.91.

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First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,075.10 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,623.76 and a 52 week high of $2,232.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,965.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,999.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $43.31 by $1.55. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,918.69, for a total transaction of $10,257,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,123,823.26. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,187 shares of company stock worth $10,640,161. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Further Reading

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