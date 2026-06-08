Havemeyer Place LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market.

Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential.

Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst.

The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up.

Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up. Negative Sentiment: Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment.

Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks, along with a sharp drop in the Nasdaq, is pressuring SMCI as traders reassess the pace of AI demand and valuation levels.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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