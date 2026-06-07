Havemeyer Place LP Takes $1.91 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,732 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FIS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

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