Havemeyer Place LP Takes $647,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,348 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $156,794,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 233.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $31,820,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,835,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $82,700,000 after acquiring an additional 722,356 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,463. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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