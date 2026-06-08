Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $269,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,050,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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