Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Down 6.4%

FTAI opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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