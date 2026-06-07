Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in General Motors Company $GM

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,636 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after acquiring an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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