Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,334 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

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Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $2,581,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,477,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,535,054.80. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $264,951.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $35.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.73.

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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