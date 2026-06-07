Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,108 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. PTC comprises approximately 0.6% of Havemeyer Place LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PTC by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,399,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PTC by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 163,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here