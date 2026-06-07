Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,409 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,272,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,389,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $305.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average of $345.86. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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